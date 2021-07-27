JONESBORO — During probable cause hearings on Monday in Craighead County District Court, Judge Tommy Fowler addressed an inmate at the Craighead County Detention Center via video.
“Didn’t I tell you last week that you were lucky and should go out an buy a lottery ticket?” Fowler said to Dennis Neer, 51, of 1705 Mitzi Lane.
Last week district court had a reduction of charges court at which Neer had his charges dismissed because more than a year had gone by since his arrest, according to Katie Calaway, assistant prosecutor for the 2nd Judicial District.
On Monday, Neer stood accused of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams. Fowler set his bond at $35,000.
“Mr. Neer doesn’t exactly help us,” Calaway said about the efforts to reduces charges for some from Class B felonies to Class A misdemeanors. “Some people accept our help and some don’t.”
Neer was arrested on July 11, 2020, and the court hearings last week were on July 22, just over a year since Neer’s arrest.
The charges were dismissed due to the speedy trial law in Arkansas statutes.
His arrest then was on the same charges he now faces.
“I hope he (Neer) is one of the few who get it,” said Brian Miles, managing public defender for four counties in Northeast Arkansas. “I hate to hear that. Some people are going to reoffend.”
He said many of the people he saw in court last week he expects he’ll see again.
Calaway said when she assumed her position as a prosecutor for the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force in May, there were more than 700 cases awaiting her and more than 100 cases come in each month. She said she wasn’t able to get Neer’s case to court.
Now she’s got a second bite at the apple.
“Unfortunately, these cases happen,” Calaway said. “That’s the situation I took over.”
She said repeat offenders aren’t surprising.
“We have only a handful of good rehabs around here,” Calaway said. “Getting them into treatment isn’t an easy thing to do.
“Some are so affected by their addiction they can’t help themselves.”
As far as rehabs, Miles said there were only three rehabs that he would even consider sending a family member to.
According to a report from the government, 61 percent of methamphetamine addicts who get treatment relapse within the first year.
Of the people who had felonies reduced last week, Calaway said, “I have no doubt some will be back in court.
“It’s a merry-go-round. Some people don’t accept a second chance.”
