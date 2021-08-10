JONESBORO — Despite calls to postpone the start of classes in public schools, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said students need to be in the classroom next week.
With the delta variant spiking across Arkansas, a committee of the private nonprofit Arkansas Center for Health Improvement recommended that schools consider requesting waivers from the Arkansas Department of Education to delay the start of the school year. Dr. Joe Thompson, president and CEO of ACHI and a pediatrician, said the Health Policy Board’s statement is an urgent call to action for school leaders.
“This fight has changed because the enemy has changed,” Thompson said. “The delta variant is more than twice as contagious as previous strains of this virus, and it is attacking children at a rate we have not seen before. Over the next few weeks, the crisis facing our state could be catastrophic. School districts have the legal authority to act now. Communities have a moral imperative to act in the best interests of children’s safety; failure to act will mean more children will get sick, more will be hospitalized, and more will die.”
Chris Barber, president and CEO of St. Bernards Healthcare, is a member of the Health Policy Board.
But Hutchinson rejected the suggestion.
“Whether you delayed it two weeks, all you’re going to do is, you’re still going to be left with 12 and under not being able to be vaccinated, so that challenge is still there,” Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday. “You’re still going to have low vaccination rates, even though we hope to improve those. And so, we don’t see any advantage by delaying school. People are planning on that. Everything is geared toward that, and we cannot risk another year of school.”
He said the state and the schools will do everything they can between now and then to make for a safe environment.
Education Secretary Johnny Key said the state’s guidelines have been adjusted to reflect guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends requiring masks in indoor settings.
“It is a recommendation, certainly not a mask mandate,” Key stressed regarding the state’s guidelines.
Key said the schools will begin a campaign known as “Stop the Hesitation, get the Vaccination,” to try to dispel misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines, explaining in layman’s terms how the vaccines have been in development for years, not rushed.
The state will also provide new, efficient masks for students, faculty and staff, Hutchinson said.
