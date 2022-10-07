Cari

Cari White, who retired Sept. 30 as chief operating officer of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, shares a hug with LaGanzie Kale Thursday following the chamber’s 107th annual meeting. Kale was named the chamber’s Ambassador of the Year. White served the chamber since 2000.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — With just three months remaining in his time as governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson reflected back on his eight-year tenure.

Speaking at the 107th annual meeting of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, Hutchinson who hails from the northwest corner of the state, said he recognized early on in 2014 that Jonesboro would be crucial to his campaign.

