JONESBORO — With just three months remaining in his time as governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson reflected back on his eight-year tenure.
Speaking at the 107th annual meeting of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, Hutchinson who hails from the northwest corner of the state, said he recognized early on in 2014 that Jonesboro would be crucial to his campaign.
“And I made that clear that if I wasn’t able to carry Northeast Arkansas, I couldn’t win,” Hutchinson said. “And you all put the shoulder to the plow. You made the difference for me and I think we’ve had an incredible partnership over the past eight years.”
So it was only fitting that the first appointment to a state commission was that of Alec Farmer to the Arkansas State Highway Commission.
“In fact, I was so eager to appoint Alec, I didn’t wait until I was actually sworn in, I did it early,” Hutchinson said.
The Republican governor said he wanted to be remembered as the jobs governor.
“And I told (Secretary of Commerce) Mike Preston at the time,’If we get economic development right, everything else goes with it,’” Hutchinson recalled. “Because your schools will be better funded, you’re going to have more money for our teachers, you’re going to have more for public safety. If we get the economy right, we can have the right growth pattern.”
He said that strategy worked.
“And I just think about some of the trips that I’ve made here to Jonesboro – for Risever, for Nestle, for Hytrol, for Nice-Pak, for Camfil, and on and on … and those are all economic successes and expansions that we’ve had right here in this community that we’ve partnered together with,” the governor said. He added that the state has created more than 100,000 new jobs since he first took office.
While jobs in the private sector have increased, there are 14 percent fewer state employees now than when he took office.
He predicts his initiative that requires all high schools to offer computer science classes to further improve the state’s economy in the future. Arkansas was the first state to mandate the courses.
“And we have gone from 1,100 students in Arkansas taking computer science to over 12,500 students,” Hutchinson said. “And that sets us apart nationally that we are leading in technology education. And I took that initiative to the national level as chairman of the National Governor’s Association because it is truly a national security interest for our country.”
Today, he said, the state has historically low unemployment rates and has consistently had a lower jobless rate than the national average. As a result, he said the economy was strong enough to justify reducing the state’s individual income tax from the region’s highest rate of 7 percent to 4.9 percent.
While the state was able to cut taxes, provide $5,000 bonuses to all certified law enforcement officers and raise salaries for state troopers, Hutchinson said the state has amassed a $2 billion reserve fund, which will allow the state to continue to deliver needed services in the coming years, even during a potential economic slowdown.
Hutchinson, 72, said, “I’m going to go duck hunting a lot” when he leaves office in January.
But he made it clear he isn’t leaving the political forum. He has hinted for several months that he may be a candidate for president.
He said he has adopted a national platform called America Strong and Free, emphasizing energy independence and strong border security.
He used the example of President Ronald Reagan who was consistently conservative, but also pragmatic who worked with Democrats to get things done.
“And then, he was always an optimist about our country,” Hutchinson said of Reagan. “And that to me are the characteristics of leadership we need today. I’m optimistic about America because we have young people that’s coming up and I have hope in the next generation. And we have people in this room that have the values and an incredible community that’s willing to invest in. it.”
The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce has 1,238 members.
Kevin Lawrence succeeds Lisa Golden as chairman of the board of directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.