LITTLE ROCK — A bill that supporters say will take a comprehensive approach in dealing with the crime issue in the state of Arkansas was signed into law Tuesday.
During an afternoon press conference at Arkansas State Police headquarters in Little Rock, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed SB495 into law.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould) and Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett), was overwhelmingly approved by the state legislature during the session, which wrapped up Friday.
The House voted 82-14, with two voting present, on April 6 to approve the bill while the Senate voted 28-4, with one voting present, on April 7.
Sanders said while the new law has received some complaints, there is a need to do something.
“Some have criticized Safer, Stronger Arkansas. To those, I ask: Should we continue to let unrepentant criminals terrorize our state? Should we continue to accept the failed status quo?,” the governor asked. “No, we should not.”
Attorney General Tim Griffin thanked the governor, as well as Gazaway and Gilmore, for their work on the bill. The attorney general said the new law will seek to address the issue in a comprehensive approach, instead of doing things piecemeal.
Griffin said it is an issue of not just about feeling safer but about improving quality of life for Arkansans. One of the provisions in the new law will allow individuals convicted of violent crimes like capital murder and rape to serve 100 percent of their sentence, while people convicted of crimes like second-degree murder and kidnapping will serve 85 percent of their sentence.
Gilmore said the new law was a result of several months of working, talking and listening to people including prosecutors and other stakeholders on the issue.
The law also received the endorsements of the state’s sheriffs, prosecutors and county judges.
Gazaway said he believes the new law will be a monumental piece of legislation that will change public safety for the better in the state.
As the debate over the issue continued in Little Rock, Gazaway said the people in his district and in the region have been very supportive of the bill as media reports of crime in area cities like Jonesboro and West Memphis have continued.
He said it appears to residents that violent crime has started taking root and that it is something that won’t be tolerated.
Gazaway said the new law not only includes work to help with prisons, funding for state police and courts, it provides help for prisoners as well.
The new law also includes a mental health program for county jails, workforce training for inmates, specialty courts and and a system to delay the payment of fines for up to 120 days after release from prison so as to help those released from going into a financial hole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.