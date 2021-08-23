JONESBORO — A lot of organizations say they would prefer Gov. Asa Hutchinson steer clear about talk of COVID-19.
But, speaking Monday to the 2021 annual conference of the Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives, the governor mentioned the pandemic many times as he recounted how the state’s businesses adjusted to the challenge.
He also participated in honoring Paragould lawyer Kimberly B. Dale as the organization’s Volunteer of the Year and Julie Allen, executive director of the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, as the state’s Outstanding Chamber Executive of the year.
Hutchinson disclosed that he and his economic development team had just returned from a trip to India “and we had an announcement all ready to go. And then the pandemic hit.”
He didn’t mention what that announcement would have been, but “hopefully, it will come back.”
Despite that setback, Hutchinson outlined a number of industrial expansions and new businesses that have moved to Arkansas during the pandemic, including one company that moved its headquarters from California to North Little Rock.
“And yes, we could give a fourth award today to our true economic developer in Arkansas, which is Gavin Newsome, who’s doing a good job in California of making sure they’re taxed too much, they regulate too much,” Hutchinson, a Republican, said of that state’s Democratic governor, as the local audience laughed and applauded.
Hutchinson said one of the lessons learned in Arkansas during the start of the pandemic was “never stop the private sector. First of all, you can’t do it, and secondly, we shouldn’t do it and thirdly, we didn’t do it.”
However, Hutchinson shut down hair salons and barbershops for several weeks and restaurants were not allowed to have indoor dining initially.
Private businesses had to adjust to the pandemic conditions, though.
“And they did it quickly, more quickly than government can ever do,” he said.
Arkansas’ current unemployment rate is 4.3 percent, far lower than the national average.
But the governor noted a lot of people still haven’t returned to the workforce.
“And we also learned, that if you lose workers during a pandemic, you might not get them back,” the governor said. “And that is one of the reasons you don’t want to slow down, because it’s not just the impact to the private sector and their bottom line, but it’s the livelihood of the workers that support them.”
He also praised businesses’ ability to be flexible during the changed conditions.
“They shifted to meet the demand of the PPE that we needed,” Hutchinson continued. “They’ve adjusted because of the limited supply from our foreign sources, and they have done it day in and day out.”
As for the award recipients, Dale, a principal in the Paragould firm of Branch, Thompson, Warmath & Dale, was lauded for her work to help Paragould develop and expand the trail system and other projects. The Rector native has worked in Paragould since 2005.
Jon Chadwell, director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, said Allen has earned the nickname of “Queen of Festivals,” but she is far more.
“Julie is definitely worthy of this award for all that she has done in the past, but also all that she is doing now,” Chadwell said. “She wants to stay relevant, she wants to stay current and that is one of the best traits, I think, in a chamber executive. We are so fortunate to have her in Newport and Jackson County, and I’m so fortunate to have her as a friend.”
Katherine Holmstrom, an employee of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission was also honored for her work in recruiting an Emerson Electric plant to Ash Flat.
“All of these honorees here today graduated from Arkansas State University,” the governor noted during the event, which was held at the Red Wolf Convention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.