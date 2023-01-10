JONESBORO — On Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Keith Chrestman to fill the unexpired term of Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer for the 2nd Judicial District’s Division 4 position.
Chrestman has served as the prosecuting attorney after being appointed by Hutchinson to fill Scott Ellington’s position after he was elected circuit judge in 2020.
Thyer was elected to the Arkansas Court of Appeals in November after running unopposed. After serving as a deputy prosecuting attorney and practicing law in a general practice for a number of years, Thyer was appointed circuit judge by Gov. Mike Huckabee in 2005 and again by Gov. Mike Beebe in 2007. She is now in her 17th year as circuit judge having been elected without opposition in successive terms beginning in 2008.
“Gov. Hutchinson’s continued faith in me is humbling,” Chrestman said in a news release Monday. “To all those that took the time to contact the governor in support of my appointment, thank you. Your kindness overwhelms me. I look forward to continuing productive service to the 2nd Judicial District.”
A 1996 graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law, prior to being appointed as prosecutor, Chrestman was serving as a circuit court judge, a position he was appointed to by Hutchinson to fill the term of Judge John Fogleman, who retired.
Chrestman’s term as circuit judge for the 2nd Judicial District’s Division 4 position will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
Attorney Sonia Fonticiella was elected to the prosecutor’s post in November.
