JONESBORO — Governor Asa Hutchinson named two members of Arkansas State University’s academic leadership to serve on a new commission during his press conference on Thursday.
Graduate Dean Cherisse Jones-Branch and Executive Director of the Women’s Leadership Center Kathy White Loyd were among the 14 individuals appointed to the Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women in Arkansas. The commission was tasked with the study of major issues within the state, according to a press release from A-State on Friday.
According to a press release by Gov. Hutchinson on Thursday, 2023 will mark the 50th year since the 1973 Women’s Commission in Arkansas was formed. Hutchinson announced he will reinstate the commission and has appointed his chief of staff, Alison Williams, as chair.
“In my administration, women are an essential part of my leadership team,” Hutchinson said. “I have relied upon women in leadership positions to bring success to my administration.”
Arkansas has had four commissions that focus on women including:
one by Governor Orval Faubus to focus on the social, political and economic status of women.
one by Governor Rockefeller to focus on state employment laws and differences in legal treatment of men and women.
one by Governor Dale Bumpers who reinstated the commission to find ways to enlarge the role of women in economic, political and social institutions.
one by Governor David Pryor who instituted the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women to focus, in part, on Title IX and the Equal Rights Amendment. This committee did not file a report.
The Commission’s work will include the study and analysis of:
the participation of Arkansas women in the state’s labor force.
the participation of Arkansas women in entrepreneurial pursuits and in emerging and high-demand career paths such as STEM.
Barriers to entry into the labor force.
Williams, who has been the Governor’s chief of staff since 2016, introduced the newly appointed commissioners, who will submit their report to the Governor by December 1.
“I am very proud of both Kathy and Cherisse, and I have been so grateful for their leadership as dean for their respective colleges,” Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said. “I am confident they will provide an important voice while serving on this vital commission.”
Jones-Branch was appointed as the dean of the A-State Graduate School in 2020 and holds the James and Wanda Lee Vaughn Endowed Professorship of History.
She is a nationally renowned scholar, who was named the 2017-18 University Educator of the Year by the Arkansas Council for the Social Studies.
She was the co-editor of “Arkansas Women: Their Lives and Times,” which is considered one of the seminal works of women’s history for the state according to the press release.
Jones-Branch joined the A-State History Department faculty in 2003, and was promoted to associate professor in 2009, and was the assistant chair of the department from 2009 to 2014.
She has received numerous university awards including the outstanding faculty service, the faculty research award and the Vaughn endowed position, as well as being a 2021-2022 American Council on Education – Lumina Fellow.
Jones-Branch is also an author and her most recent book, “Better Living By Their Own Bootstraps: Black Women’s Activism in Rural Arkansas, 1914-1965,” is now available.
She received her bachelor’s at the College of Charleston in 1994, her master’s at the University of Charleston in 1997 and her Ph.D. in history from Ohio State University in 2003. Jones-Branch served in the U.S. Army in Saudi Arabia and Iraq as a member of the North Charleston, South Carolina-based 941st Transportation Company and is a Persian Gulf War veteran.
“I consider it a great honor and a privilege to be appointed by Governor Hutchinson to serve on this commission,” Jones-Branch said in an email on Friday. “I’m very excited about the important work we are going to be doing to investigate, study and improve conditions for women in Arkansas.”
Loyd said over the phone on Friday that she is also very honored to be part of such a distinguished group.
“It is important to study the status of women in the state and to be able to help the women of Arkansas move forward,” Loyd said.
Loyd has a diverse background including working as a business executive, educator and entrepreneur.
According to the press release, she is recognized for contributions in the fields of information technology and economic development and is the founding director of the Women’s Leadership Center at A-State.
Loyd also remains a member of the Neil Griffin College of Business faculty and served as interim dean for the Griffin College.
During Loyd’s corporate career, she has served on major American boards such as Mattel. She was a corporate officer and chief information officer for several Fortune 500 companies including Cardinal Health, which is a $90 billion healthcare and distribution company, were she was the executive vice president e-commerce and chief information officer.
Prior to her business career, Loyd was an associate professor of information technology at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro for 10 years.
Loyd is a three-time alumna of A-State, who received her bachelor’s and master’s in business education before earning her third degree with an MBA. She completed her Ed.D. at the University of Memphis.
