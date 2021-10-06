JONESBORO — As the coronavirus infection rate continues to decline in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he “has reservations” about new legislation approved in Little Rock.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported the state had 882 new virus cases Wednesday, a further reduction from 1,153 last week. Active cases declined by 217 to 7,879 statewide. Six deaths, including one each in Clay and Lawrence counties, brought the statewide death toll to 7,781.
Craighead County recorded 31 new cases Wednesday, followed locally by Greene, 28; Randolph, 14; Jackson, 12; Mississippi, 9; Clay, 8; Cross, 7; and Poinsett 2.
The legislation the governor is concerned about would require employers to let their workers opt out of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Lawmakers gave final approval to the legislation Wednesday even though business groups and hospitals oppose it.
During his weekly news conference, Hutchinson said there was also uncertainty over whether it would take effect immediately or sometime in 2022.
“I have reservations about the bill because I don’t believe in federal mandate on vaccination, but I also don’t believe in state mandates, as well, on employers and defining the employer-employee relationship and what employers can and cannot do in terms of the public health,” Hutchinson told reporters.
The proposal came primarily in response to President Joe Biden’s order that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly.
Republican Sen. Kim Hammer of Benton, the bill’s sponsor, portrayed it as a way to protect people on the verge of losing their jobs because they refuse to get vaccinated.
“You want to take people that are willing to show up to work, you want to take people that have stuck with you through this entire mess called COVID, and now you want to put them out on the streets?” Hammer said. “I just don’t think that’s a mindset I’d want to support.”
The bill approved by the Senate on a 22-12 vote would require a process for employees to opt out of vaccine requirements if they are tested weekly for the virus or can prove they have COVID-19 antibodies. Health officials say antibody testing should not be used to assess immunity against the coronavirus and that people who have recovered from COVID-19 should still get vaccinated.
Opponents, like Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, said the legislation could jeopardize some contracts with firms that won’t do business with companies that don’t require employee vaccinations.
“Like it or not, this is a mandate on not just these big companies we talk about and say this is the only folks it’ll impact,” Dismang said. “No, it impacts small businesses, too that are trying to weigh all this information out there to make the best decision they can for their customers, their employees, themselves.”
The Arkansas Hospital Association has said the move could also threaten Medicaid and Medicare funding for health care facilities that the Biden administration requires to mandate vaccines.
Hutchinson has five days, not counting Sundays, after the bill reaches his desk before it becomes law without his signature. A simple majority vote of the House and Senate could override a veto.
