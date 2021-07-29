JONESBORO — After reporting the second-highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday declared a new public health emergency.
He also said he would call a special legislative session to ask lawmakers to amend their law banning mask mandates.
The governor reported 2,843 new infections and 11 deaths statewide.
“This is a stress point for us, knowing that that’s going to lead to additional hospitalizations down the road,” Hutchinson said.
While the number of patients in hospitals dropped by nine statewide to 1,055, the governor said it’s the first decline in hospital census statewide in quite a while. The number of COVID patients on ventilators grew by 10, however, to 219. He said about 10,000 people received doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the previous 24 hours.
Hutchinson said 96.3 percent of the newly-infected people had not been vaccinated.
“If you look at hospitalizations, it’s 95 percent who have not been vaccinated,” the governor said. “If you look at the deaths, 97 percent have not been vaccinated. That should be an encouragement; anybody who’s concerned about their health and their community, to get vaccinated.”
Hutchinson’s emergency declaration will be in effect for 60 days, but now subject to the approval of the Legislature. He said some COVID patients had to wait in ambulances before finding a hospital that could accept them.
The proclamation allows the state to seek emergency medical staffing assistance from other states, and to make it easier for former health care providers to return to the profession to speed reentry to service.
In addition, Hutchinson said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will send its Surge Response Team to Arkansas to advise how to maximize hospital space.
In calling for the special session, Hutchinson said he wants it strictly for the purpose of amending Act 1002, which prohibits mask mandates. He said he wants lawmakers to give local school districts the ability to require masks in the classrooms.
Children under age 12 have no way to be vaccinated, leaving them vulnerable, Hutchinson said.
“Everyone else, it’s a decision that can be made with their parents or individually … But when you’re looking at 12 and under, they can’t get vaccinated because they’re not eligible, it hasn’t been approved for them.”
The governor said that’s the only change he wants in Act 1002, insisting mask mandates in other venues won’t be considered.
“Our hospitality industry have learned to be safe and work through this,” he said. “The customers know what to do to protect themselves, and, of course we have a higher level of vaccination. And even though it’s not as high as we want, it still makes a big, big difference.”
On another pandemic related matter, Hutchinson said he expects to appeal to the state Supreme Court a judge’s decision ordering the state to resume participation in the supplemental federal unemployment assistance that the state cut off to thousands of workers.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction ordering the state to seek federal approval to continue the payments.
In May, the governor ordered the state’s Division of Workforce Services to end the $300 per week added benefit after June 26. The federally funded additional benefits were scheduled to run through early September.
Jonesboro-based Legal Aid of Arkansas filed the class-action suit on behalf of five residents who lost their benefits. Kevin De Liban, director of advocacy for Legal Aid of Arkansas, said in a statement to The Sun that about 69,000 people who lost their additional benefits will be affected.
“Thanks to the ruling, people will now be able to get benefits to help them pay the rent, keep their lights on, have enough food to eat, and see the doctor while they continue their job searches,” De Liban said.
In addition to that lawsuit, Rogers attorney Tom Mars has threatened to file suit to have Act 1002 struck down as unconstitutional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.