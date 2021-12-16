TRUMANN — Proud residents and volunteers were excited to meet Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday at the Trumann Sports Complex after he toured the city’s tornado damage.
Hutchinson met with local leaders to assess tornado damage and toured the response efforts Thursday afternoon.
During a press conference at the sports complex, Hutchinson announced $10,000 to be transferred to the town as a start to help with efforts.
He said he had spoken with President Joe Biden to help cut through the red tape and begin seeking federal assistance first. With more than 200 homes damaged, Hutchinson added that he believed the town would meet the $5 million in uninsured damages required to meet the federal limit for assistance.
State Public Safety Director AJ Gary said that further information has to be collected and urged residents who have insurance to work with their insurance agents.
Once the decision on federal assistance has been made, Arkansas will substitute with state funds as needed, the governor said.
Hutchinson applauded the coordination of the community and its immediate response, noting that Trumann was probably the worst hit.
“The people are tough and resilient,” he said, “and the young people who are helping here will learn a lifetime of giving from volunteering here.”
Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said the city had a fast response from the state and that she was very grateful.
Tyrah Redman, the response coordinator at the sport’s complex, said she felt excited to have the governor in Trumann.
“This is a big deal,” Redman said, “We feel so blessed to have him and hopefully this will bring more much-needed attention to our area.”
She said it had been hectic so it was nice to have recognition for their hard work at the distribution center.
“Plus we have the Christmas meal coming up that we are going to have to figure out,” Redman added. “It will be about the same as now, I think. We will just have to joy-it-up a bit.”
Many of the teenagers volunteering were excited as they took selfies with the governor, including Redman’s seventh-grade daughter, Dakota Redman. She said the tornado experience was scary and she was afraid he might say no.
Fellow seventh-grader Lucy Hall added: “It’s been so wild. I actually got to talk to the governor for just a second.”
Deann Penter said it’s nice to have boots-on-the-ground at a time like this.
“I feel we are getting support from both state and federal levels,” she added.
