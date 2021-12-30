JONESBORO — On a day in which Arkansas recorded 4,978 new cases of the coronavirus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he has ordered 1.5 million rapid home testing kits to be provided free of charge to the state’s residents.
The governor said Thursday pharmacies, which sell the kids, don’t have an adequate supply.
“And clearly the demand has increased because of omicron, because of risk that’s out there and the rapid rise in cases, as well,” Hutchinson told reporters, adding that the more reliable PCR tests are available at county health units and through pharmacies and hospitals. He said the rapid antigen test is a valuable tool to fight the omicron variant.
“Because it gives us a quick result, it allows the person to get early treatment and it allows them to isolate to protect others and to protect their family,” Hutchinson said.
Ty Jones, spokesman for NEA Baptist Clinic, said demand for tests has risen, and so has the positivity rate.
“To give an accurate situation update, I’ll compare the past seven days with the first seven days in December,” Jones said in an email. “December 1-7: Total tests: 1,545 with a positivity rate of 10.9 percent. We had around twice as many tests performed in the clinic setting as we saw in the hospital for patients being admitted. December 23-39: Total Tests: 2,802 with a positivity rate of 36.6%.”
To ease the burden on health care providers, Hutchinson said the free testing kits would be made available for distribution through the health department offices and other locations, including public libraries. The National Guard will be deployed to help distribute the tests as quickly as possible, though he didn’t say when the tests would be available.
Hutchinson said that the cost of these tests will be around $10 million and will be covered by existing funds available in the COVID response budget.
Because of the high numbers as New Year’s Eve approaches, Hutchinson said he will be celebrating with friends who are vaccinated and recommends that others celebrating should do the same.
“I’m not canceling everything in life, but I’m also mindful of omicron,” the governor said. “I encourage everyone to be around vaccinated people, if they aren’t vaccinated everyone should wear a mask and they should socially distance.”
Once again, Craighead County had the second-highest number of new cases on Thursday, with 439. Active cases totaled 2,072 in Craighead County and 18,644 statewide.
Neighboring counties also experienced spikes that rival Craighead’s, considering their population. Mississippi County had 102, followed by Greene with 83; Poinsett, 75; Cross, 21; Clay and Randolph, 16 each; Lawrence, 15; and Jackson County, 14
The statewide death toll rose by 18, including one in Cross County.
Despite the rising numbers, including the national rise in hospitalizations among children, Hutchinson said Arkansas is committed to in-class instruction. He noted that it is important for students to pursue education for their future and their mental health.
He said schools should do what each district thinks is important for the safety of the school environment. He said masks are an option depending on what the district decides.
During the week of Dec. 21-27, an average of 334 children nationally 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with the coronavirus, a 58 percent increase from the week before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The previous peak over the course of the pandemic was in early September, when child hospitalizations averaged 342 per day, the CDC said.
However, children continue to represent a small percentage of those being hospitalized with COVID-19: An average of more than 9,400 people of all ages were admitted per day during the same week in December. And many doctors say the youngsters coming in now seem less sick than those seen during the delta surge over the summer.
Hutchinson noted Arkansas has adopted the new CDC guidelines that determine the best course of action for those with COVID or have been exposed to COVID.
Regardless of vaccination status, those who test positive for COVID should:
Stay at home for 5 days.
If you have no symptoms, or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days you can leave your house.
Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.
Those exposed to someone with COVID and have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted or completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted or are unvaccinated:
Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
Those who can’t quarantine must wear a mask for 10 days.
Test on day 5 if possible.
Anyone who develops symptoms should get a test and stay home.
Those exposed to someone with COVID and have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months should:
Wear a mask around others for 10 days.
Test on day 5, if possible.
Get a test and stay home if symptoms develop.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
