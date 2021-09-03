JONESBORO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to grant 15 pardons, including a Brookland man, and two commutations. An additional 35 clemency requests were denied.
Pardoned was Jonnie L. Clayton, of Brookland, who was convicted of aggravated assault, a Class D felony, carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor.
The pardon was issued based on the date of convictions, 2001 in Craighead County, the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
