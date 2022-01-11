JONESBORO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said people should take as many precautions as possible to avoid infection from the coronavirus, as the number of active cases has doubled in the past week and hospitalizations have also grown dramatically.
“What is important is that we get vaccinated, we get tested as needed and take the precautions that your particular situation dictates,” Hutchinson said. “What we can’t do in Arkansas is to close down in-classroom instruction in our schools. It is critically important for the well being of our young people, for their mental health, for their development, for their education and for the stability in life that in-classroom instruction provides.”
During his weekly news conference, Hutchinson rejected recommendations from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement to Arkansas families with unvaccinated children to shelter in place. Children under the age of five are not eligible to receive a vaccine.
“We need these people in the workplace, we need these people in the health care facilities,” the governor said. “We cannot be sheltering in place and considering that as an option.”
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 7,758 new cases statewide Tuesday, with 25 deaths. Active cases totaled 64,733.
A health department survey showed that about 30 percent of patients who entered Arkansas hospitals on Jan. 4 for non-virus purposes also tested positive for COVID-19, an indication of how bad the spread is, Hutchinson said.
But Craighead County, which was apparently the first county to see the spike from the omicron variant, appears to be headed back in the right direction. The Arkansas Department of Health reported Craighead County had 250 new cases Tuesday, compared to 441 on Jan. 4. Last week, the county averaged 333 new cases per day. The number of active cases here also declined Tuesday to 3,704, down by 96 from Monday. However, the county added one death, bringing the cumulative total to 265.
Elsewhere in Northeast Arkansas, Greene County recorded 171 new cases; Mississippi County, 107; Cross, 77 and one death; Lawrence, 51; Clay 35; Randolph, 34; Poinsett, 25; and Jackson, 23. The number of active cases grew in Clay, Cross, Greene and Lawrence counties in the previous 24 hours, according to the health department’s report.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission canceled its meeting Tuesday evening because of the lack of a quorum due to the outbreak.
Hutchinson also announced that free at-home testing kits have been distributed to a number of sites, including the public libraries in Jonesboro, Paragould, Lake City, Trumann, Lepanto, Marked Tree, Harrisburg, Walnut Ridge, Weiner and Pocahontas. They’re also available at Mission Outreach in Paragould, the Hispanic Center in Jonesboro and at county health units.
