JONESBORO — The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group released its report and recommendations to elected officials, community leaders, potential funders and interested citizens on Friday morning at Union Station in Little Rock, according to a press release from the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance on Friday.
Christie Jordan, Food Desert Working Group member and Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas CEO, said on Monday that the new cross-sector group was named earlier this year by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and tasked with battling food insecurity in Arkansas.
“We came together to do research and come up with unique solutions for food insecurity within the state,” Jordan said.
“It was a really good experience to be involved with the group,” she said. “We were able to look for solutions for the different types of communities, because it is not a one size fits all.”
“Some of the solutions were not your traditional ‘brick and mortar’ stores. A lot of the practical solutions for rural and urban communities are a little more unique,” she said.
For example a healthy corner market, which she said was basically a local quick-mart or corner market with fresh options that is within walking-distance of a community for those with low access to transportation.
According to the press release Jordan also shared several of the successful models the group studied during the presentation as well, including a city-owned grocery store, a subscription self-service market, a grocery distribution hub, and even a healthy corner market, which she said will be launching in St. Francis County in Northeast Arkansas sometime soon.
“The models outlined in this report continue to work in rural and urban communities in multiple states,” Jordan said. “The key is the collaborative effort of state and local government leaders, nonprofit organizations, foundations, entrepreneurs and concerned citizens.”
According to the press release, Co-Chair and Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance CEO Kathy Webb detailed the food desert problem, noting that 62 of the 75 counties in Arkansas have areas considered food deserts.
A food desert is a community that is considered to be a low food access location, where residents must travel more than one mile in an urban setting or more than 10 miles in a rural setting to obtain a selection of fresh, nutritious food.
Webb also referenced research from the Annie E. Casey Foundation which noted that food deserts are disproportionately found in high poverty areas and create extra everyday hurdles that can make it harder for kids, families and communities to grow strong and healthy.
Gov. Hutchinson said in a written statement that “the recommendations put forward today by this diverse working group on food insecurity offer a blueprint to all levels of government, business, community leaders, non-profits, foundations and more.”
During the presentation, Joe Thompson, president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI), also reviewed several recommendations related to government, including tax incentives for grocers, a revolving loan program, and easier use of nutrition benefits for online grocery ordering.
Rachel Spencer from the Walmart Foundation, who discussed how some models the group reviewed used foundation dollars, stacked with private investment and government support, to create sustainable grocery stores or alternative models,
Co-Chair and Executive Director of the Arkansas Minority Health Commission Kenya Eddings, who spoke about how many of the coexisting conditions affecting minorities are associated with access to healthy food; and many others.
The group said that the report was not the end of their work, but the beginning.
According to the US Department of Agriculture website, the national average for food insecurity households was 10.2 percent in 2021.
The report included the 2020 Feeding America rates of food insecurity by county in Arkansas, which in showed that Craighead County had one of the lowest food insecurity rates in Northeast Arkansas at 16 percent of the total population.
Other NEA counties included:
Clay County at 18.8 percent of the total population.
Cross County at 15.9 percent.
Greene County at 17 percent.
Jackson County at 19.4 percent.
Lawrence County at 17 percent.
Mississippi County at 18.3 percent.
Poinsett County at 18.2 percent.
Randolph County at 17.6 percent.
Sharp County at 18.2 percent.
The report, which was prepared by the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, entitled “Food Access In Arkansas; A Report & Recommendations From The 2022 Arkansas Governor’s Food Desert Working Group” can be found at www. arhungeralliance.org.
