JONESBORO — The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group released its report and recommendations to elected officials, community leaders, potential funders and interested citizens on Friday morning at Union Station in Little Rock, according to a press release from the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance on Friday.

Christie Jordan, Food Desert Working Group member and Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas CEO, said on Monday that the new cross-sector group was named earlier this year by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and tasked with battling food insecurity in Arkansas.