JONESBORO — Snakes have a unique immune strategy that has caught the attention of Arkansas State University Assistant Professor of Physiology Lori Neuman-Lee, who was awarded a $40,000 grant from the Arkansas IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (Arkansas INBRE) to study these creatures and their immunities.
Although she knew she wanted to be a biologist since she was five years old, Neuman-Lee admitted on Wednesday that she was actually terrified of snakes when she was young.
However after working with turtles as an under-grad, she decided to overcome her fear of snakes and began to study reptiles, which has led her to a very unique research opportunity through the help of the grant.
Neuman-Lee, who joined the A-State faculty in 2017, said that she, along with her two collaborators, Southern Arkansas University Assistant Professors of Biology Jeremy Chamberlain and Daniel McDermott, received the money for the Arkansas INBRE grant back in Febuary.
She said that they actually applied and received approval for the grant last summer, but only just received the funds due to legal matters.
“Both universities had to dot their i’s and cross their t’s. It is just part of working in collaboration,” she laughed.
Neuman-Lee, who is the PI or primary investigator on the project, said that their grant, which is titled “Characterization of Snake Immunity in a Novel Animal Model,” examines the role of immune cells in snakes.
“It is basically a preliminary sturdy on the influence of sex and age on snakes’ immune systems across Arkansas,” she said, noting that use of the Arkansas Biosciences Institute’s (ABI’s) flow cytometer and cell sorter has been invaluable.
“There are two types of immune systems, adaptive and innate,” she said, noting that reptilian cells are much heavier allowing snakes and other reptiles to use their innate immune system almost exclusively. This allows the snakes to fight off infections rapidly.
According to www.Microbiologyinfo.com, innate immunity is something already present in the body, which is rapid and present at birth, such as white blood cells fighting bacteria. While adaptive immunity is created in response to exposure to a foreign substance, such as a vaccination.
“There are only a handful of people in the world that study snake immunity, so this is very import research. Plus we are focusing about half and half on field and lab, so we get better results,” Neuman-Lee said, noting that they have found interesting results while studying the snakes’ hormone levels and blood samples.
She noted that one her graduate students, Grant Dawson, has played a crucial role in the study. She said one of her main goals has been to get undergraduates involved.
Dawson, who is a recent Arkansas State University biology graduate, has been helping to lead and with the labs.
In fact, she said that he is working on a study to be published on the flow cytometry in snakes, which will be the second study ever in the world and the first in the United States.
Neuman-Lee said that the preliminary research was complete, and now they are compiling the data.
The study has provided insight on many aspects of snake immunity such as the effects of stress on the snake’s immune system and what solution percentages are most effective.
She said she believes that the study could provide great benefit for medical research as well.
Neuman-Lee graduated from Iowa State University before getting her masters at Eastern Illinois State University and then her doctorate at Utah State University.
