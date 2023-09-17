LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State Archives has received grant funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities for participation in the National Digital Newspaper Program, a partnership with the Library of Congress to digitize historic Arkansas newspapers.

With this award, the Arkansas Digital Newspaper Project team will digitize an additional 100,000 pages of newspaper content over a two-year period (2023-25) from newspapers across the state. The Arkansas State Archives has received $951,828 since entering the project in 2017.