FAYETTEVILLE — Not many kids look forward to going to the dentist. Few parents look forward to taking them. Meanwhile, many dentists struggle with how to handle child anxiety effectively.
Lauren Quetsch’s new project will help address this problem.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
FAYETTEVILLE — Not many kids look forward to going to the dentist. Few parents look forward to taking them. Meanwhile, many dentists struggle with how to handle child anxiety effectively.
Lauren Quetsch’s new project will help address this problem.
Quetsch, an assistant professor of psychological science, received a $450,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health to train general and pediatric dental providers in Arkansas on evidence-based, child behavioral-management skills to enhance young patient compliance and reduce dental anxiety.
The grant is part of a seven-year, $2.9 million award from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research to provide training to dental providers in West Virginia, North Carolina and Florida, in addition to Arkansas.
“Research shows that our dental habits are established early in life,” said Quetsch, who specializes in children with disruptive behavior and autism spectrum disorder. “By making the experience of going to the dentist a positive one while children are small, we may be able to promote life-long healthy behaviors. This may also reduce emergency dental visits and avoid more severe forms of child behavior management such as restraint or sedation in the dental operatory.”
The award will provide support for planning and implementing a pilot trial of several dental offices within Northwest Arkansas in the first two years. The remaining five years will focus on expanding the training throughout the state for any child-serving (ages 2-10 years) dental providers.
The researchers will assess dental providers during training days and within their clinics to determine skill gains and child outcomes.
In addition to the $450,000 grant, the U of A will receive an additional $184,000 in indirect costs to support extra, related expenses.
Dan McNeil and Cheryl McNeil at the University of Florida are the primary investigators on the $2.9 million grant. In addition to Quetsch, co-investigators include Kimon Divaris at the University of North Carolina, Kirt Simmons at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Henry Chu at UAMS, Swati Sharma at UAMS, and Christa Lilly at West Virginia University.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.