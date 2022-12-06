JONESBORO — A state grant of $100,000 to the Jonesboro Police Department will be used to bolster laptop computers, scanners and cameras, Police Chief Rick Elliott said Monday.
Arkansas funded grants totaling more than $7 million dollars were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities, according to a press release last week.
Approximately 90 percent of the total funds will be received by local police and sheriff’s departments to purchase new equipment.
Elliott said the money would help the department by adding to its real-time crime cameras.
“We already had a shopping list,” Elliott said. “We compiled information of what we needed.”
The Arkansas State University Police Department also received $100,000. That money will be used to set up a simulated training space where officers can utilize different scenarios, according to ASU spokesman Bill Smith.
He said officers currently have to travel to law enforcement training academies to use a simulator. The simulator can be programmed to include locales on campus. The training will provide officers with ways to de-escalate a crisis situation, Smith said.
The grants were authorized last year through legislation adopted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas General Assembly. Act 786 sanctioned the Public Safety Equipment Grant Program to the administered by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and provides for grants to be used for purchasing, “non-lethal equipment that aids in improving trust and relationships between law enforcement agencies, detention centers and corrections agencies within their communities that they serve,” according to the press release.
“One of the key recommendations of our Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas was the creation of state funding for increased training and improving the safety equipment used by local law enforcement officers,” Hutchinson said. “The grants directed to local law enforcement agencies will help to further the trust between these agencies and the communities they serve, and I want to commend the Department of Public Safety and the General Assembly for bringing this program to fruition,” Hutchinson said.
The grant applications submitted earlier this year were reviewed and graded for distribution by a committee selected from a cross-section of state and local law enforcement officers, correction and detention officers and professional laypersons.
Other Northeast Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving funds are:
Blytheville Police Department – $100,000.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Corning Police Department – $100,000.
Craighead County Sheriff’s Office – $20,633.43.
Cross County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Highland Police Department – $30,660.43.
Mississippi County Sheriff Department – $100,000.
Paragould Police Department – $55,398.75.
Pocahontas Police Department – $49,771.18
Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office – $43,000.
Tuckerman Police Department – $74,250.
