LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education selected Arkansas State University and the Arkansas Out of School Network (AOSN) in 2021 to administer grants totaling $25 million over three years.
A-State and the AOSN, which is a sponsored initiative of A-State, announced in a press release on Wednesday that they have two grant opportunities to provide after school and summer learning programs that address student social and emotional development and learning loss as a result of COVID-19.
Laveta Wills-Hale, AOSN network director, said on Thursday that these grants are competitive grants through Arkansas’s American Rescue Plan Act.
“This is the second year for us to offer these grants,” she said, noting that it is the first year to offer the summer grants.
The Summer Supplemental and the ARP ESSER III After School and Summer Round Two grants will provide programming for students in grades K-12.
“These grants are available to a variety of institutions and organizations,” Wills-Hale said. “Through these programs, we want children to regain their educational footing. They have been overloaded between the virtual classes, being separated from their friends and teachers, and just all the emotional stress.”
Priority for funding will be given to programs in communities that serve the highest percentage of students who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and will address the academic impact of lost instructional time on student learning through evidence-based summer programs.
Wills-Hale said that students who were already struggling and students in rural areas seemed to really need the extra meaningful and structured opportunities.
“This includes not just traditional summer school but a variety of institutions and organizations,” she said, noting that eligible applicants include school districts or entities that partner with a school district, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, licensed youth development programs and other youth development programs, non-profit organizations, career and technical education programs, libraries, public and private institutions of higher learning, or other entities determined by AOSN and approved by the DESE.
“It’s about the whole student,” Wills-Hale said, “We want them to have arts, STEM, physical fitness and to be overall healthy.”
“This is about getting our students back on track and keeping them on track,’” she said.
The Summer Supplemental grant application deadline is at 5 p.m. April 26, and the awards will be announced on May 6. Awards will range between $35,000 and $75,000 for the period of May 15 to Aug. 15, 2022.
The summer awards will provide funding for high-quality summer learning activities, including literacy, STEM, academic support and skill building, social emotional learning, health and wellness, enrichment and workforce development.
The Round Two ARP ESSER III After School and Summer grant application will open on May 15 and will close at 5 p.m. on July 15. Round two awards will be announced on August 1.
Grants will provide continuation funding for eligible awardees funded in 2021 and will provide access to quality after school and summer programs in under served areas of the state.
The maximum award for round two is $150,000 per award. The grant period for round two is Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2022.
The application instructions and documents for both funding opportunities can be accessed through the AOSN website at aosn.org.
For more information about the after school and summer learning initiative, contact Wills-Hale at 501-660-1012 or lwillshale@AState.edu.
