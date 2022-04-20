JONESBORO — Captain Planet will be coming to town this weekend to celebrate Earth Day and fight pollution as part of the Green Fest on Saturday at Rotary Centennial Plaza at 355 South Church Street in Downtown Jonesboro.
Shelly Gist, Green Business Committee Chair for the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday that Green Fest is an Earth Day celebration and this is the second year for the annual event.
“This will be our biggest event for the year,” Gist said, noting that the chamber’s Green Business Committee (GBC) is partnering with Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (KJB) to host the clean up event in conjunction with their Earth Week festival.
“It is wonderful to see community leaders, organizations and businesses come together for this low waste event,” she said, noting that people in attendance are asked to bring their own water bottles and said there will be water refill stations set up.
The Green Fest events will include:
“Fight Dirty Team T-Shirt Contest” at 8:30 a.m., where participating businesses can enter their T-shirt design to win.
Booths, games, food and music from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., plus there will also be a recycling drop-off station setup where people can bring their electronics, batteries, glass or paper for on-site shredding.
“Downtown Trash Dash” at 9 a.m., where residents can walk or jog along one of several routes downtown and pick up litter as they go. The entry is free with a recycling item.
“Captain Planet vs. Captain Pollution” at 11 a.m., which will be an interactive skit that Gist said will be a blast from the past and fun for the whole family.
“Green Fest Costume Contest” at noon, where participants of the event will dress in their best green, earth friendly costume and have the opportunity to may win a prize, plus the entry is free.
“Fight Dirty teams are forming now to pick up litter around town on Saturday,” Gist said, “and a kick-off event will be held for all litter crews at 8:30 that morning at Green Fest.”
“After the kick-off, teams will go out to different areas in Jonesboro to pick-up litter,” she said. “Teams can choose their site or be assigned one. Teams will take pictures and send them in to be recognized by the Chamber and Keep Jonesboro Beautiful. No team is too big or too small.”
Gist said there will also be drawing for prizes during the event including trees, bicycles and more, as well as a plant sale.
According to the chamber’s website, the Green Business Committee meets the first Wednesday at noon every month to enhance the visual image of Jonesboro through specific projects.
Beverly Parker, Keep Jonesboro Beautiful committee chair, said that Jonesboro Beautiful Businesses are committed partners in the KJB campaign and in order to join this movement, the businesses are asked to help make the city clean, green and beautiful by doing just two things: developing a litter prevention policy for their workplace and developing an outside beautification plan for their office or business.
“We want to make Jonesboro clean, green and beautiful,” Parker said. “The Jonesboro Green Business Committee with people like Shelly is what makes this all work by reaching different facets of the community and through working with the city council, schools and so many more who help us to reach the goals for the committee. ”
