PARAGOULD — College students from around the nation met for the Top Notch Collegiate Swine Judging Contest, which was hosted by the Greene County 4-H program on Thursday morning at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Paragould.
Miriam Davis, wife of Greene County 4-H Extension Agent Blake Davis, spoke on behalf of her husband about the event as she explained that this was a swine-only nationwide collegiate competition in which the contestants judge the swine show during the “evaluation” portion of the competition and then give an oral presentation to explain why they judged the hogs as they did during the “reasons” portion.
She said this was the first time for Greene County 4H to host the contest.
Davis said that it was something her husband, who was unavailable for comment as he busy with the “reasons” portion of the competition, had done and enjoyed back when he was in college, so he helped to organize the competition this year to provide opportunities for both local 4-H members and college students.
Earlier in the week, while meeting with 4-H members about the event, Blake Davis said this was one of the few, if not the only, collegiate competition to be hosted by a 4-H program.
Awards for the Top Notch Collegiate Swine Judging Contest included:
the Junior College Freshmen Award went to Blinn Community College, a public junior college in Brenham, Texas.
the Junior College Sophomore Award went to Northern Oklahoma College, a public community college in Tonkawa, Oklahoma.
the Senior College Award went to Arkansas State University, a public research university in Jonesboro.
