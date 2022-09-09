220909-JS-swine-contest-photo-nz

Greene County 4-H Club members Olivia Reeves (front) and Emma Gibson (back) show hogs for collegiate judges during the last round of the Top Notch Collegiate Swine Judging Contest, which was hosted by the Greene County 4-H program on Thursday morning at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Paragould.

 Nerna Zimmer / The Sun

PARAGOULD — College students from around the nation met for the Top Notch Collegiate Swine Judging Contest, which was hosted by the Greene County 4-H program on Thursday morning at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Paragould.

Miriam Davis, wife of Greene County 4-H Extension Agent Blake Davis, spoke on behalf of her husband about the event as she explained that this was a swine-only nationwide collegiate competition in which the contestants judge the swine show during the “evaluation” portion of the competition and then give an oral presentation to explain why they judged the hogs as they did during the “reasons” portion.