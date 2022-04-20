JONESBORO — After recording only seven new coronavirus cases the previous week, Greene County had 44 on Wednesday, data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
Wednesday’s number was the highest in the state, followed by 32 in Pulaski County.
Statewide, Arkansas had 192 new cases. Active cases increased by 101 to 1,091, and the statewide death toll rose by six.
Hospitalizations increased by five to 51 statewide, while COVID-related hospitalizations in the Northeast region dropped from seven to five.
Craighead County had just six new coronavirus cases each day Wednesday and Tuesday and and only one new case on Monday, according to health department reports. Active cases stood at 26.
Jonesboro’s public transit system dropped its mask mandate, Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, said Wednesday. Masks on Jonesboro Economical Transportation buses had been required due to federal regulation. But a federal judge on Monday struck down that requirement, though The Associated Press reported several cities continue to enforce the mandate locally.
It’s not clear if the spike in Greene County was a result of a rash of new infections, a delay in some cases being reported or administrative correction.
The health department Wednesday reduced the cumulative total of virus cases by one each in Cross and Randolph counties.
Wednesday’s reported reflected eight new cases in Clay County, three in Mississippi County and two each in Jackson, Lawrence and Poinsett counties.
