Abe

Dr. Robert Abraham (left) and Carolyn Coleman, partners in a new restaurant venture stand beside an artist’s rendering of The Village Shoppes, a three building, 36,000 square foot mixed use project announced Tuesday at Greensborough Village. Abe’s Place will feature a vintage jazz performance stage, fireplace, private dining option, indoor / outdoor seating and a vintage cocktail lounge.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — Plans for a new mixed-use development at Greensborough Village were announced Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony.

The Village Shoppes, a three-building, 36,000-square-foot project is just south of The Social on Chancery Lane.