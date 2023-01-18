JONESBORO — Plans for a new mixed-use development at Greensborough Village were announced Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony.
The Village Shoppes, a three-building, 36,000-square-foot project is just south of The Social on Chancery Lane.
The project will consist of a two-story building comprised of 10,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and five luxury condominiums on the second floor. It will also have two separate one-story commercial buildings, each at 8,000 square feet.
The common area will include a water feature with a fountain, a lighted clock tower, pedestrian lighting, greenspace, and outdoor seating and dining.
One of the anchor tenants is a new fine dining and entertainment locale to be owned and operated by Dr. Robert Abraham, a local neurosurgeon, and Carolyn Coleman. “Abe’s Place” will be unlike any other restaurant and entertainment venue in the region, according to a press release. At just under 5,000 square feet, Abe’s will boast a vintage jazz performance stage, fireplace, private dining option, indoor/outdoor seating, and a vintage cocktail lounge.
“Abe’s Place has been a dream of ours for quite some time,” Abraham said. “We have an affection for fine dining and world class jazz music, and I am so excited for us to be able to bring those elements to the Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas market. We are anxious to bring our vision to life here in Greensborough Village.”
No target date for opening the $8 million development has been set. Cott McDaniel of Ramson’s Inc.,the general contractor, said availability of construction supplies will play a role in completing the project.
In addition to Abe’s and the luxury condominiums, a new orthodontist clinic, to be named later, will also be among the first tenants in the new development.
“This is going to be a great addition to Greensborough Village,” said Gary Harpole, managing partner of Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group. “This is the latest in a series of about 10 new buildings either under construction or breaking ground in the first quarter of this year. We are over the top excited about the anchor tenants for this space and the additional tenants we are in negotiation with that will be announced soon now that we are breaking ground.”
Harpole noted the University Lofts, which features 93 microapartments and commercial space, opened Monday.
An Arvest Bank branch is under construction, and First Community Bank will soon begin construction.
In addition, at least two new restaurants as well as a new office/retail complex have already closed on land inside the development and will be making announcements soon, Harpole said. Also, construction of a 27 acre, 140 unit single family housing subdivision is expected to begin this year within the 200-acre planned development, Harpole said.
