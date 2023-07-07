JONESBORO — For years after plans were approved in 2014 for the 201-acre Greensborough Village, not much happened.
But despite increasing interest rates, investors have put their money into the ground in the form of banks, entertainment venues and living spaces, especially in the last few months.
Gary Harpole of Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group, the company developing the “city within a city,” said the two apartment communities, The Landing and University Lofts are both fully leased out, and the businesses in the village are thriving. He cited the success of the Malco Studio theater, which opened in May 2021, followed by The Social dining and entertainment venue, and most recently Shadrachs Coffee.
“But I think, certainly, those first four big anchors, with the Malco, The Landing, The Social and University Lofts – not only what they are, but who’s behind making those decisions, the companies and the owners and the leaders of those companies – I think lent a tremendous amount of credibility to the development,” Harpole said Thursday.
Construction of Arvest Bank is nearing construction, and a First Community Bank branch will begin construction soon, Harpole said. Also, Dunkin’, the donut and coffee shop, will soon begin construction adjacent to Arvest, he said.
Construction of The Village Shoppes, a three-building, 36,000-square-foot project is just south of The Social.
One of the anchor tenants will be a new locally-owned fine dining and entertainment venue, Abe’s Place. Another tenant will be Divots Golf Lounge, which recently announced its plan to bring a new golfing technology, which will help players hone their skills and new players to learn the game.
Owned by Mandy and Brock Bullard of Manila, Divots was inspired by the national Topgolf chain.
The 8,000-square-foot family oriented indoor golf facility will offer the latest in technology and service to its members and clients.
“This is a passion project for our entire family and the realization of a shared dream we’ve had for quite some time,” Mandy Bullard, who will manage the business, said in a recent news release.
“Obviously we love Greensborough Village and the type of community that it is becoming,” said Brock Bullard. “It’s the perfect fit for what we are going to create.”
Though they haven’t been formally announced, Harpole said two more restaurants have closed on the purchase of lots. One will specialize in Mexican food, while the other will feature Haitian Creole dining. Both will be locally-owned.
By the end of fall, Harpole said construction would begin on single family housing near Greensboro Road. That portion of the village will include 200 to 230 homes, designed to a specific style to promote community, including wide sidewalks on both sides of the street, well lit with ample landscaping, all within easy walking distance from the restaurants and entertainment, Harpole said. He recalled how he described that sector nine years ago when Greensborough Village was first announced.
“I called it the ‘Mayberryification’” when it came to the residential neighborhoods,” Harpole related. “And I said what we’re going for is … every home will have a covered front porch.”
Regarding the economy, including higher interest rates, Harpole said, local lenders are still aggressively working to keep Jonesboro’s growth momentum going.
“Local banks are still working hard to work with people to put money into the economy,” Harpole said. “I think it says a lot about our local banking market. Interest rates certainly have gone up, which requires an adjustment period in terms of how it impacts rents and all of those sorts of things. But I would say that we’re not experiencing (a slowdown) here like we read about in a lot of other markets.”
