Greensborough

Gary Harpole of Halsey Thrasher Real Estate Group is pictured Thursday with the first three anchor properties of the 201-acre Greensborough Village development in the background. From left is The Landing, University Lofts and the Malco theater. Banks, restaurants and entertainment venues are also under construction.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — For years after plans were approved in 2014 for the 201-acre Greensborough Village, not much happened.

But despite increasing interest rates, investors have put their money into the ground in the form of banks, entertainment venues and living spaces, especially in the last few months.

inman@jonesborosun.com