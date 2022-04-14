JONESBORO — An employee of a local grocer apparently used her job to engage in a forgery scheme, according to a court affidavit.
Nyisha “Tweety” Hardaway, 31, of Jonesboro, was arrested this week, and now faces charges of second-degree forgery and felony theft.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge her with the crimes. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 cash bond.
She’ll join three other suspects she reportedly used in the check-cashing scheme on May 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Detective Adam Hampton of the Jonesboro Police Department began the investigation after the supermarket reported several bogus checks on Jan. 28.
The three other suspects who have been arrested all identified Hardaway as the person who provided them the checks, although one only knew her as “Tweety.”
The checks were made out to the suspects, who would then take the checks to the store. According to Hampton’s investigation, Hardaway personally cashed the checks for the other suspects. However, the suspects would keep only $150 and later give Hardaway the remainder of the cash.
James Smith, 46, of Jonesboro, was arrested on March 22. Before Hampton confronted Smith about one of the checks, Smith told the detective that “Tweety” contacted him about cashing a check to make some money.
“The male told me that once he agreed to cash the check for Haradway, she left his residence for a short time and then came back with a check made out to him for a sum of money,” Hampton wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “The male told me that Hardaway then drove him to the grocery store where she works and told him to wait in the car so that she could clock in. The male told me that a few minutes later he goes into the grocery store and contacts Hardaway who was working in the office area and she cashed the check that she had given him. He stated that later in the day he gave her all the money minus the money that she paid him to cash it.”
Michelle Jones, 31, was arrested on March 26, and Akila Brown, 27, was arrested April 5 as part of the same investigation, according to police records. Both Jonesboro women said Hardaway told them not to cash their checks at a bank, but at a grocery store, according to Hampton.
As of Wednesday, the total amount of all the checks cashed wasn’t known. However, Hampton said in the affidavit that he had accounted for at least $1,479.66.
Judge Fowler noted during Hardaway’s hearing that charges could be amended upward. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the forgery charge and up to six years and $10,000 for the felony theft charge.
The judge also found probable cause to charge two other people in unrelated forgery investigations.
Desmond Coleman, 44, of Jonesboro, remains in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond in connection to a check that was cashed at a convenience store on Feb. 26.
Gene Edward Jones, 38, of Jonesboro, is accused of cashing three unauthorized checks on a local business account during 2021. He remains in custody in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Also Wednesday, Fowler found probable cause to charge Axel Hassiel Navarrete, 19, of Jonesboro with sexual indecency with a child. He was freed on a $2,500 bond.
Police said Navarrete confirmed that he had been dating and engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.
Among other cases:
Desmond Darrel Miller, 20, of Jonesboro, felon in possession of a firearm and felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor violation of a protection order, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, ordered held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Desharren Neal, 45, of Jonesboro, felony terroristic threatening and misdemeanor third-degree domestic battering and interference with emergency communications; bond set at $35,000,
David Allen Richards, 36, of Jonesboro, felony terroristic threatening and misdemeanor criminal mischief; bond set at $10,000.
