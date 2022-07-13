JONESBORO — An 67-year-old employee at Bill’s Cost Plus, 200 E. Johnson Ave., told police Tuesday night that she was assaulted at the store.
Police arrested a 16-year-old girl on suspicion of second-degree battery that injures a person more than 60 years old.
The employee had a bloody lip and two loose teeth, according to a police report.
In other JPD reports:
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday night she got into a physical altercation with her boyfriend at her home in on Craighead Road 723. She said he broke her phone and stole her 2014 Nissan Sentra, valued at $8,000.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that a man knocked on her door in the 1300 block of Links Circle stating that his name was “D” and that he was a guest.
Fed-Ex, 3400 Moore Road, reported to police Tuesday morning discovery of a package to be shipped that contained three pounds of marijuana. The value of the marijuana is estimated at $4,800.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that her boyfriend stole her vehicle in the 1600 block of Latourette Lane and used her debit card. The 2011 Honda CRV is valued at $16,000.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 200 block of Holmes Road and stole his firearm. The .40-caliber handgun is valued at $500.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that someone gained access to her 87-year-old father’s bank account and stole money. The amount is listed at $3,539.
