Members of the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics (from left) Sam Jackson, Commissioner Blytheville; Ed Sanders, Commissioner Hot Springs; Director Jerry Chism; Dr. Richard Dawe, Commissioner Melbourne; Michael Hutchins, Commissioner DeValls Bluff; and Will Dawson, Commissioner Clinton, recently met at the Walnut Ridge Airport for their monthly meeting.

 Submitted photo

WALNUT RIDGE — The Walnut Ridge Airport hosted the monthly commission meeting of the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the airport’s terminal building.

The commission meets monthly on the third Wednesday of every month, and Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard said hosting the August meeting served an extra purpose for the local airport.