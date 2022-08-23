WALNUT RIDGE — The Walnut Ridge Airport hosted the monthly commission meeting of the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the airport’s terminal building.
The commission meets monthly on the third Wednesday of every month, and Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard said hosting the August meeting served an extra purpose for the local airport.
Following the meeting, a ground-breaking ceremony was held at the airport for new hangars that will be built this fall.
The hangars are being funded with assistance from a grant awarded by the ADA.
At the February Walnut Ridge Airport Commission meeting Hoggard reported that the ADA had increased the 80/20 grant cap to $400,000 for hangars only. She said the Walnut Ridge airport would seek to add six new T hangars with its grant application.
The airport received the $400,000 grant to go toward the hangar project, as well as a 50/50 matching grant of $200,000 for pavement work associated with the hangars. Total cost for the project is approximately $978,000, according to Hoggard, with $716,350 of that being for the hangars.
“We hope to have this project completed in spring of 2023,” Hoggard said.
In addition to Walnut Ridge Airport commissioners and ADA commissioners, those in attendance for the ground-breaking included State Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s Field Representative Davis Threlkeld, U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s Field Representative Joshua Mullinax and Liason to the Governor, Steve Eggensberger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.