PARAGOULD — Greene County residents gathered Tuesday as state, city and county officials dug their shovels into the dirt for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Community Pavilion and Farmer’s Market at the corner of North Second Avenue and East Court Street near the railroad tracks in Paragould.
Arkansas State Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, a Paragould native, said that he believes the project will mark a new era for Paragould and that he felt that Mayor Josh Agee had been instrumental its development.
Agee said that it has been a dream since the early 2000s.
“This market is yours,” Agee told the gathered residents, as he explained that it would be a place that would benefit the entire community.
Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon praised the cooperation between the Paragould City Council and Greene County’s Quorum Court.
“The backbone of our community is our people,” he said, “and if the community believes in it... then we can make it happen,” noting that this project will promote both entrepreneurship and community involvement.
According to an article in The Daily Press, the Community Pavilion project has a total cost estimated at about $1.9 million, of which $1.5 million will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by both the Paragould City Council and the Greene County Quorum Court at $750,000 each. In addition, funding includes $50,000 from the Paragould Advertising and Promotion Commission and $900,000 from the Economic Development Corporation of Paragould.
After speeches from the three officials, Rep. Gazaway, Mayor Agee and Judge McMillon, all picked up shovels, along with members of the Paragould City Council and the Greene County Quorum Court, to break the ground as on-lookers cheered.
