JONESBORO — The formal kickoff of a major road project is planned for this week, Brad Smithee, district engineer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
“On Friday morning at 10 o’clock, we will be holding a groundbreaking for the Martin Luther King Extension Project,” Smithee told members of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission Tuesday.
Smithee said the ceremony would be held on the Gamble Home Furnishings property at the Farville Curve.
The $61.1 million project will extend Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Pacific Drive to Clinton School Road and Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49). The existing road, also known as Arkansas 18 Spur, will be widened to four lanes all the way to Interstate 555.
White River Materials of Batesville is the prime contractor for the project, but two other major companies will play major roles.
Robertson Construction Inc., of Poplar Bluf, Mo., which specializes in bridge construction, will primarily be responsible for construction of a railroad overpass near Gamble Home Furnishings in the Farville curve, and will also do underground stormwater construction and sidewalks throughout the length of the project. Dumey Construction of Benton, Missouri, will do earth moving work.
Atlas Asphalt, a subsidiary of White River Materials, will do the actual paving.
In 2019, highway engineers estimated that giving motorists this eastern bypass would take about 5,000 vehicles per day off of Red Wolf Boulevard, or about a 12 percent reduction in traffic, on the city’s heaviest traveled street.
In other business, Smithee confirmed the status of a proposed pedestrian safety device that’s planned for Johnson Avenue at State Street. While not a traditional stop light, the HAWK beacon would only stop traffic when a pedestrian is about to enter the road.
“The department has given approval to allow that, in principle,” Smithee said. “They’ve just got some details to work out.” Smithee said city officials must still submit engineering design for the signal before gaining final approval.
On another topic, commission members discussed the possibility of expanding the size of its planning area.
The Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission is a federally-funded metropolitan planning organization. It was established in 2005 after Jonesboro officially became a metropolitan statistical area (MSA) that includes Poinsett County following the 2000 Census.
Community leaders locally and in Greene County have proposed expanding the MSA to include Paragould and Greene County.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, a member of the MPS’s Policy Committeee, said he recently attended a meeting in Paragould to discuss the potential of expanding the official metro region, but those discussions are in their infancy.
MSAs are used by many government agencies to determine grant eligibility, or by companies – from retail to manufacturing – to consider prospective location sites.
According to information provided by U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, who attended the recent meeting, the primary criteria the Office of Management and Budget is using is commuter information – the percentage of commuters traveling from Paragould to Jonesboro. The data show 15 percent travel for work but 25 percent is required for MSA designation.
The congressman outlined strategies that he will explore with his staff to address the overly-narrow approach that OMB has been using, including working with federal agencies to collect data acceptable to OMB that fit the criteria for MSA designation.
“Somewhere in the statutes, there has to be something that supports our position in terms of broadening the scope of what is used to make this determination,” Crawford said in a news release. “There is a lot of connective tissue here; it can’t merely be about commuter traffic.”
