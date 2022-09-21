JONESBORO — Community activist Shamal Carter said Monday’s inaugural meeting of the Stop the Violence Coalition was a good start in an effort to reduce gun violence in Jonesboro.

He said about 20 to 25 people attended the planning session, including pastors from local churches, mental health professionals, Police Chief Rick Elliott and other members of the Jonesboro Police Department, Emma Agnew, president of the local NAACP chapter, and others.