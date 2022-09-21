JONESBORO — Community activist Shamal Carter said Monday’s inaugural meeting of the Stop the Violence Coalition was a good start in an effort to reduce gun violence in Jonesboro.
He said about 20 to 25 people attended the planning session, including pastors from local churches, mental health professionals, Police Chief Rick Elliott and other members of the Jonesboro Police Department, Emma Agnew, president of the local NAACP chapter, and others.
“We’ve had seven murders so far this year, including three in the last month,” Carter said Tuesday. “We’re going to put action into the community.”
Carter cited the number of young men being the shooters in many of the incidents of gun violence. He also pointed to the number of teens being arrested for breaking into vehicles and stealing firearms.
He also pointed to the number of males under the age of 20 being arrested for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
One of the goals of the coalition is to establish a group for single mothers where they can discuss and implement ways to raise their children with a stand against violence.
“We need positive influences in the kids’ lives,” Carter said.
He said Tony Thomas, the City of Jonesboro’s chief operating officer, attended Monday’s meeting.
Elliott said on Tuesday that the meeting is the start of addressing violence in the community.
He said pastors who attended discussed having each church work in its area.
“It’s not just a problem with kids; it’s an adult problem, too,” Elliott said.
He said there has to be a plan that can be put into action in the community.
“It’s a positive step, and the Jonesboro Police Department is 100 percent in with it,” Elliott said. “A true change has to be long term.”
Back in November 2021, Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Elliott held a news conference at City Hall following an outbreak of shootings in the city, mostly by juveniles.
Elliott said drug dealing and gang affiliation are fueling the shootings. He said about 1,000 youths and young adults are estimated to be involved with these groups.
“We won’t stand by and let drug dealers be in our community without consequences,” Elliott said. “We’re not going to tolerate crime in Jonesboro.”
Elliott and Copenhaver said more resources have been deployed to improve public safety, including adding more surveillance camera in crime-ridden areas.
The Stop the Violence Coalition’s next meeting will be at noon on Oct. 3 at the Parker Park Community Center.
