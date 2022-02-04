BLYTHEVILLE — What was the longest and most expensive war in U.S. Military history? If you answered the Cold War, you are right.
The Cold War lasted 45 years, starting in 1946 and continuing to 1991, according to information presented at the National Cold War Center (NCWC), located at Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville.
Michael Jacques, treasurer and board member of the NCWC, explained on Wednesday the importance of sharing the history of the Cold War.
“We want to tell the story of the most expensive war in history,” Jacques said, “because the story needs to be told.” He noted his passion for history and then paraphrased George Santayana saying, “If you do not remember your history, then history will repeat itself.”
“We are kind of getting back into the Cold War mentality,” Jacques said, noting the current turmoil with Russia.
“For those who were not alive during the Cold War, it’s difficult to imagine living under the constant threat of nuclear annihilation.” Jacques noted, adding that the purpose of the NCWC is to create a place where the historical events of the Cold War will never be forgotten. He said that human experiences will be preserved and shared with generations to come and the story of the men and women who guarded the fragile peace between two powerful nations will be told.
Barrett Harrison, president of the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority (BGRAA) and vice chairman of the NCWC, can still remember the nuclear drills that he had to do as a child. He joked that their school desks, which they were told to hide under, were going to keep him alive at least a hundredth of a second longer than everyone who wasn’t smart enough to take cover if a nuclear bomb had gone off nearby.
He can make light of it now, but when he was growing up, it was no laughing matter.
“The Blytheville Air Force Base was actually number five on the Soviet list of targets,” Harrison said. “So the treat of a bomb was quite real and terrifying.”
Though any nuclear armaments have been long gone from the base, Harrison still remembers an unusual phone call he received from the U.S. National Park Service in 2016.
“They were asking all kinds of questions about the old alert facility,” He recalled. “So, when they were finished with their questions, I asked some of my own.”
He soon found out they the park service was looking for a Cold War alert facility to give national landmark status to. Though they would eventually be turned down because of a remodel on the alert facility to add a women’s barracks in the 1980s.
“Apparently the facility had to be untouched for at least 50 years,” Jacques added. “But this actually benefited us because now we can do what we want without having to follow their specific guidelines.”
So, Harrison decided to pitch the idea of turning the facility into a museum at both local and state levels. A feasibility study showed that within two to three years after opening, the facility could expect to draw about 50,000 visitors, possibly even up to 150,000 or more since it will be the only alert facility in the world that people will be able to visit and tour.
“Our goal is to become an anchor for regional tourism,” Harrison noted enthusiastically.
So, what is an alert facility? According to Jacques and Harrison, the Strategic Air Command (SAC) placed its bombers on sustained alert status at the base, and the facility served as a specialized alert apron with crew quarters. Aircraft would be on constant standby, and their crews were on watch for nuclear attacks “24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, 365-days-a-year,” Harrison added.
The facility included a weapons storage facility, B-52 bombers and KC135 jet tankers.
In case of an attack, the soldiers were expected to be airborne within the 15-minute window allotted by SAC, which anticipated that the Soviet Union would have an operational ICBM, with a “detection to detonation time” of a quarter-hour.
The first phase, the Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition, has been completed, which tells the story of the air base and the brave men and women who served there since its opening in 1942 as the Blytheville Army Airfield to train pilots during World War II.
The restoration of the alert facility is the next phase of development for the NCWC.
Unfortunately, the restoration process has been slowed due to funding needs and delays caused by the onset of the pandemic in 2020.
However even with the funding issues and delays, the NCWC board isn’t stopping until the alert compound is fully restored. The ultimate goal is to make it into a unique travel destination, complete with on-site experiences including a Welcome Center, the Ready Alert Compound Exhibition, self-guided tours, a real-life B52 Bomber and KC135 Jet Tanker, as well as a standing guard tower that visitors can go up into for an aerial view.
Plans also call for the restoration of the sally gate, which will be an immersive experience for tourists, as well. They will get to see what it was like to enter the highly secure facility as they are led single-file through the turn-styles and searched as their car and driver is checked for imaginary explosives.
For those wishing to explore BAFB history and its impact, the Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to tell “the story of the war that saved the world.”
For more information, visit the website at www.nationalcoldwarcenter.com or call 870-532-2100.
