AED

Janice Griffin, a volunteer with the Community Health Education Foundation, talks with former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, AED Placement Campaign co-chairman, at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Thursday.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Community Health Education Foundation (CHEF) placed its 100th automated external defibrillator Thursday through its AED Placement Program.

Four AEDs were given to the Randolph County Sheriffs’ Office and the Pocahontas Police Department.