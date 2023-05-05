JONESBORO — The Community Health Education Foundation (CHEF) placed its 100th automated external defibrillator Thursday through its AED Placement Program.
Four AEDs were given to the Randolph County Sheriffs’ Office and the Pocahontas Police Department.
In addition, Focus Inc. Day Development Treatment Center and the Brookland V olunteer Fire Department each received an AED.
An AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
It’s a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm, according to the American Red Cross.
“Today is a great day. The Community Health Education Foundation has had a goal to place 100 AEDs for a while and today we are reaching that goal,” said former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, AED Placement Campaign co-chairman.
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said having four more AEDs, which will be placed in patrol cars, will help tremendously.
“It’s life-saving having it in our patrol cars,” he said.
Bell said in rural parts of the county it can take 30 minutes for an ambulance and having an AED in a patrol car could be the difference between life and death.
CHEF also announced a new initiative Thursday.
“On top of placing the 100th AED, we are introducing a program this organization has been striving to develop and bring to Craighead County, which is the PulsePoint AED Registry Program,” said David Daniel, AED Committee co-chairman.
PulsePoint enables subscribers who are CPR trained to be alerted on their Smart Phone to a cardiac arrest in public location the same time emergency responders are notified. The free PulsePoint app can be found in the Apple App store, or in Android Apps on Google Play.
PulsePoint AED is a simple yet sophisticated tool to record and share the locations of AEDs in your community, Daniel said. You can view the AEDs registered in Craighead County right now by going to the app store and downloading the yellow PulsePoint AED app.
“We are asking all businesses, schools and locations that have an in-house AED to register the AED by going to aed.new and follow the instructions to register,” Daniel said. “A video is also available explaining the steps.”
“I was asked two years ago to chair the first-ever AED Placement Campaign and David, Gary Childers, Zach Owens, Allen Morris, Dr. Susan Hanrahan, David Peacock and Audrey Poff jumped on board and we raised money to grow this program,” Perrin said. “David came on as co-chairman the next year, and we raised more money.”
“We are not stopping now,” Perrin said. “We have more places needing AEDs and we want to introduce the next step which will be PulsePoint Respond when we get it funded.”
“We were excited to learn this week we have been given the go ahead with 10 counties surrounding Craighead County to help them implement PulsePoint AED Registry in their community,” Daniel said.
“The AED Placement Program was started in 2005, and we have scratched and clawed to keep raising funds to place these AEDs over the last years,” said Emily Lard, CHEF executive director. “I do know this, none of this would have been possible without the work to develop, and the passion to keep the AED Placement Program going, given through our CHEF Education Committee volunteers and our corporate sponsors who keep us going every year.
“I also know that the advancement and growth by adding the PulsePoint program would not have been possible without our AED Committee made up of our volunteers; first responders from our Craighead County E-911, the Jonesboro Fire Department, Emerson Ambulance; and Harold and David. And the development of the AED Placement Campaign team who stepped up two years ago is the reason we are introducing PulsePoint today, and will be the lifeline to continue to grow and offer more.”
“People often ask me what drives me to keep developing the AED Program and the truth is I was just OK with giving out a few AEDs and my goal was to hit that 100. I believe it was the same with our volunteers,” Lard said. “It is a program that you probably won’t hear about or see ‘the results’ due to the various places who have the AEDs, HIPPA laws and locations outside of our city.
“We were in the motion of doing what we were doing and something happened. I had three calls from January to April in 2019 from ecstatic people almost screaming in excitement trying to tell me how their AED saved a life.”
There are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) annually in the U.S., nearly 90 percent of them fatal.
The incidence of EMS-assessed non-traumatic OHCA in people of any age is estimated to be 356,461, or nearly 1,000 people each day. Survival to hospital discharge after EMS-treated cardiac arrest stays at about 10 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.