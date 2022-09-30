JONESBORO — The group Citizens Taxed Enough said in a press release Thursday that the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is overfunded.
The group has gathered the required signatures to give voters in the Nov. 8 general election a chance to roll back a tax increase from 1994 and save Craighead County taxpayers more than $1 million annually, the press release said.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library System is one of only 10 libraries in the state of Arkansas collecting 2 mills of tax revenue, according to the release.
The Craighead County Election Commission approved the two issues for the November ballot during a meeting on Thursday.
Two ballot issues, if approved by voters, would reduce Craighead County’s two-mill contribution to one mill and Jonesboro’s millage from two mills to one mill. Jonesboro residents will only vote on the Jonesboro issue and not the Craighead County issue.
Library Director Vanessa Adams said Wednesday that, if approved, the effect on the library system would be devastating.
“If we lose the county vote, we would lose the branches outside of the city,” she said.
Adams said the library branches would have to be closed in Brookland, Monette, Caraway and Lake City.
She said if the city’s portion of funding is cut in half the library would have to end its programs for schools, nursing homes, after-school for children, summer reading, arts and crafts events and computer access would be reduced.
Adams also said there would be staff reductions and the hours the library is open would be cut.
But she believes the cut in funding won’t be passed by voters.
According to Citizens Taxed Enough, Craighead County voters passed a millage increase in 1994 to build and remodel three county library branches. This effort has subsequently grown to seven public library system branches, the release said.
According to the library’s website, there are only four branches in Craighead County. Three others are in Poinsett County and are under the Poinsett County Library Board.
In May 2021, then-Library Director David Eckert announced the expansion for the children’s section of the library. He said the money for the expansion, $740,000, would come from a special projects budget that is funded yearly from leftover money in the library’s operating budget.
For the last three years the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library System has exceeded $1 million in annual surplus, according to information released by Citizens Taxed Enough.
“There is limited oversight of our public library system,” Iris Stevens, the spokeswoman for the group, said in a press release Thursday. “Opponents of this tax cut will state loudly that we are defunding our public library system.
“Nothing could be further from the truth. We are attempting to claw back excessive tax revenue and bring it more in line with other similar public library systems.”
Should voters pass the millage change, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library would still generate $2,500,000 annually and have more than $6 million in cash reserves, the release said.
Stevens concluded, “While taxpayers are experiencing 40-year high inflation, record gas prices, record rent and mortgage prices and families having to choose between paying for school supplies and buying gas for their vehicles, it’s time we put taxpayers first and protect our county taxpayers.”
Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington said Thursday that if either reduction is passed by voters, the quorum court would pass the county’s new millage taxation rate in November or December. Tax bills would be sent out in March or April 2023 reflecting the new rates.
