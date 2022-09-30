JONESBORO — The group Citizens Taxed Enough said in a press release Thursday that the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is overfunded.

The group has gathered the required signatures to give voters in the Nov. 8 general election a chance to roll back a tax increase from 1994 and save Craighead County taxpayers more than $1 million annually, the press release said.

