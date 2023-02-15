Group works to get support for 100 Families initiative

PARAGOULD — A plan to help families in crisis is moving forward as a group has begun the process to bring the initiative to Greene County.
The Greene County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition met Wednesday in Paragould to discuss ways to implement the 100 Families initiative in the county.
The project, which began in Sebastian County in 2018, to help with a foster care crisis there, has been expanded to help families and children in crisis. In the past few years, the project has been expanded to Crawford, White, Pulaski, Miller and Pope counties.
According to officials, the project around the state also helps families involved in child welfare cases, families in the criminal justice system, and any low-income family who might be struggling financially.
Local members of the group said they have been able to find funding for at least two years for the Greene County project but noted they need funding to help set up a 501(c)(3) and to pay for insurance for the project.
During the meeting, officials said it would cost between $750 and $1,500 for the filing fee and between $2,000 and $3,000 a year for the insurance.
The group has a local attorney working on getting the 501(c)(3), officials said at the meeting.
Leigh Blythe, an official with the project, said she believes that if the group can get a 501(c)(3), which allows for tax-exempt status for donations, they can receive grants as well as help from the community.
In other counties, the project is funded through groups like the United Way and local literacy councils, officials said. During the meeting Wednesday, several people suggested speaking with local businesses, churches and banks as a possible way to raise the funding for the 501(c)(3) and insurance.
Anyone interested in helping can contact Blythe at 870-230-3149 or by email at greenecountycoalition @gmail.com.
