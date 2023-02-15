Group works to get support for 100 Families initiative

Greene County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition official Leigh Blythe listens to discussion Wednesday about the 100 Families initiative. The group is working to bring the project, which helps families in crisis, to Greene County and is needing help.

 Michael Wilkey / Paxton Media

PARAGOULD — A plan to help families in crisis is moving forward as a group has begun the process to bring the initiative to Greene County.

The Greene County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition met Wednesday in Paragould to discuss ways to implement the 100 Families initiative in the county.