JONESBORO — Publishers Weekly reported that 17 plaintiffs are planning to sue the state of Arkansas in federal court over Arkansas Act 372 of 2023 which exposes librarians to criminal liability for making allegedly “obscene” books available to minors.

State Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, filed Senate Bill 81 in the last legislative session. It overwhelmingly passed the Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Sarah Sanders.

