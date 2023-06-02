JONESBORO — Publishers Weekly reported that 17 plaintiffs are planning to sue the state of Arkansas in federal court over Arkansas Act 372 of 2023 which exposes librarians to criminal liability for making allegedly “obscene” books available to minors.
State Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, filed Senate Bill 81 in the last legislative session. It overwhelmingly passed the Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Sarah Sanders.
According to the Arkansas Advocate, the 17 plaintiffs so far include:
Central Arkansas Library System (CALS)
Fayetteville Public Library
The Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library
Garland County Library executive director Adam Webb
CALS executive director Nate Coulter
Arkansas Library Association
Advocates for All Arkansas Libraries
The American Booksellers’ Association
The Association of American Publishers
The Freedom to Read Foundation
The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund
WordsWorth Books (an independent bookstore in Little Rock)
Pearl’s Books (an independent bookstore in Fayetteville)
Hayden Kirby (a 17-year-old CALS patron and a student at Little Rock Central High School)
Jennie Kirby (Hayden’s mother)
Olivia Farrell (an adult CALS patron)
Vanessa Adams, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, said Thursday that “We will not be joining the lawsuit.”
Mike Johnson, chairman of the library’s board of trustees, said he thinks most libraries the size of Jonesboro will mostly give moral support to the lawsuit.
“We’re morally and consciously supporting it,” he said. “We want to serve everyone in our community.”
The controversy comes amidst a nationwide effort to remove LGBTQ+-related books from the children’s sections of library.
In Crawford County, the public library is being sued by three parents after more than 200 books were isolated from the children’s section, according to news reports. The books deal with sexual preferences, race and other themes deemed inappropriate for children.
Senate Bill 81 states, “A person that knowingly sends or causes to be sent or brings or causes to be brought into this state for sale or commercial distribution, or in this state prepares, publishes, sells, exhibits, loans at a library, or commercially distributes, or gives away or offers to give away or has in the person’s possession with the purpose to sell or commercially distribute or to exhibit or to give away, obscene printed or written matter or material other than mailable matter, or any mailable matter known by the person to have been judicially found to be obscene under this subchapter, or that knowingly informs another of when, where, how, or from whom or by what means any of these things can be purchased or obtained, upon conviction is guilty of a Class D felony.”
Sullivan said earlier this year that a book would have to have been already deemed obscene by a judge for any action to be taken. He said there have been a couple of instances in the past several years where this has happened.
In Jonesboro, a LGBTQ+ pride display in the children’s section sparked a major controversy in June 2021, leading to the resignations of then-Director David Eckert and Assistant Director Tonya Ryals later in 2021.
In November 2022, voters in Jonesboro and Craighead County voted to cut the library’s funding by reducing the millage designated for the library in half.
