JONESBORO — Volunteers filled their shovels as new Honeylocust trees were planted downtown across from the Craighead County Courthouse.
Keep Jonesboro Beautiful partnered up with the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce’s Green Business Committee to announce the Jonesboro Beautiful Business launch and plant 17 new trees on Thursday afternoon on Main Street. There will be a total of 25 trees in total when they are finished.
Beverly Parker, chairman of Keep Jonesboro Beautiful committee, said, Keep Jonesboro Beautiful was started by the City of Jonesboro in March 2020 with the goal of maintaining the appearance and cleanliness of the city. She added that they have many more projects planned and have begun working with schools to provide green education.
“We can keep Jonesboro clean, green and beautiful like our motto says, if we all work together,” Parker said.
Shelly Gist, chairwoman of the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce’s Green Business Committee, said the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce will pair with local businesses to go green. Once a business is selected to become a Jonesboro Beautiful Business, they will then hold a green-ribbon cutting for that business and promote that business on social media.
“We just want to make people aware,” aUS Carrol Steel, a volunteer with Keep Jonesboro Beautiful. “If you see litter, pick it up. If you live where there isn’t recycling, pick-up then take your recyclables to Abilities Unlimited Recycle Center here in Jonesboro.”
Mayor Harold Copenhaver was in attendance to cut the green-ribbon for the launch of Jonesboro Beautiful Business.
“We need to keep Jonesboro green,” Copenhaver said. “Thanks to the collaborative nature of the Chamber’s Green Business Committee, Keep Jonesboro Beautiful and the Arkansas Parks Department, this is going to create a gorgeous entryway into our downtown. Let’s keep Jonesboro beautiful together.”
The Arkansas Parks Department paired with Keep Jonesboro Beautiful and the chamber to help setup the tree planting. More events are in the works.
For more information on upcoming events, recycling or how to volunteer you can visit the Keep Jonesboro Beautiful website keepjonesborobeautiful.com/events.
