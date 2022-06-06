JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections rose by 14.9 percent last week when compared to the week before, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found. The growth rate was 25.7 percent a week earlier.
Craighead County cases rose by 65 percent. Randolph and Mississippi counties also showed significant increases between May 30 and Sunday.
However, Cross, Clay, Jackson and Poinsett counties’ numbers were either unchanged or reduced from the previous seven days, and the 54 counted in Greene County was only an increase of three from the previous week.
Craighead County’s numbers were fourth highest in Arkansas, behind Pulaski with 556. Benton, 252 and Washington, 130.
In all, the health department reported 2,763 new new cases. Active cases increased by 1,041 to 4,936.
Statewide COVID-related hospitalizations rose from 71 to 96 in the previous seven days. In Northeast Arkansas hospitals, the COVID census rose from 10 to 14.
The statewide death toll for the week was 14, including one each in Craighead, Cross, Greene and Mississippi counties.
Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the health department attributes 11,498, at least partially, to the virus.
Despite the increasing numbers throughout the state, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies community levels as low.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, May 30 through Sunday:
Craighead – 165 new cases, (increase of 65 from last week); 261 active cases (increase of 68); 334 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 54 new cases (increase of 3); 98 active (increase of 25); 173 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 3 new cases (decrease of 6); 8 active cases (unchanged); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 17 new cases (same as last week); 39 active (increase of 2); 81 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 27 new cases (decrease of 8); 55 active (increase of 5); 127 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 54 new cases (increase of 21); 86 active cases (increase of 40); 212 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 30 new cases (increase of 17); 40 active cases (increase of 26); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 13 new case (same as last week); 14 active cases (decrease of 8); 85 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 8 new cases (decrease of 3); 20 active cases (increase of 1); 94 deaths (increase of 1).
On Monday, the state reported 173 new cases, including 12 in Craighead, four in Greene, three in Poinsett and one each in Cross, Lawrence and Mississippi counties. The state reported 10 deaths, and hospitalizations rose by 20 to 116.
