JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced a Marked Tree man on Monday to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Jordan Ratton, 20, and Cameron Wray were charged with the murder and robbery of Mack Rhoads, 87, of Marked Tree in April 2020. Wray’s murder trial is scheduled for later this year.
Rhoads, 87, a former member of the Marked Tree City Council, was found dead April 16, 2020, in his Marked Tree home in the 100 block of Brigance Street. Marked Tree Police called Arkansas State Police to investigate his death as a homicide.
