JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was sentenced to seven years in a federal prison Wednesday on a weapons violation.
Percy Lee Law Jr., also known as Shaq, was arrested in June 2019, and was on active parole supervision for a previous felony offense, according to court documents.
The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force received information that Law may be in possession of illegal narcotics and made a traffic stop near his home. In addition to finding a .40-caliber gun in his home, investigators found cocaine and marijuana.
A federal grand jury indicted Law on the firearm and drug charges in January 2020.
Federal prosecutors dropped drug indictments in exchange for Lee’s guilty plea.
After serving his prison time, Chief Judge D. P. Marshall Jr. of the Eastern District of Arkansas said Law, 43, would be on three years of supervised release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.