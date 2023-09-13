WYNNE — The Wynne Police Department assisted with an incident at the Wynne Primary School on Wednesday involving a handgun, according to information released by the Wynne School District Wednesday morning.
A press release from the school stated that a student at Wynne Primary School brought a handgun onto campus.
“The handgun was discovered and confiscated before the start of the school day,” the release stated. “Our on-campus security resource officer and the Wynne Police Department were immediately notified and responded to the situation.”
According to school officials, there was no continuing threat to students or staff and, therefore, no lockdown was required.
“We are grateful for the actions of our staff for immediately following district protocols and to law enforcement for their swift response to ensure everyone’s safety,” the press release continued. “The District is continuing to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation in this matter to assure the safety of students and staff, which is the district’s top priority at all times.”
According to the release, due to confidentiality considerations under applicable law, the district will have no further comment at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.