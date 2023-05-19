JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms, federal court records show.
U.S. District Judge Lee P. Rudolfsky imposed the sentence against Leonard A. Haskins, 45 on Tuesday. Following his imprisonment, Haskins will be on supervised release for an additional three years.
Haskins was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2021. The indictment followed his arrest in June of that year in a traffic stop in Jonesboro. Officers reported finding methamphetamine, ecstasy pills and a couple of hydrocodone pills inside a backpack. He was also in possession of a stolen 9 mm handgun, police said.
As part of a negotiated plea, the U.S. Attorney’s Office dropped the drug-related charges.
In an unrelated case, Gary Arnett, 39, of rural Paragould, was sentenced to three years and two months in a federal prison for being a felon who possessed a firearm.
Arnett was indicted in December 2021, based on an arrest in Greene County.
