JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and other charges on Friday.
Police arrested Randall Otis Burrow, 65, of the 200 block of Craighead Road 742 at about 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
Burrow was pulled over during a traffic stop in the intersection of Magnolia Road and North Church Street.
Burrow was found to be in possession of 3.6 grams of meth, 2.6 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officer Evan Henry noticed while speaking to Burrow that Burrow’s hands were shaking. Burrow admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle.
Fowler also charged Burrow with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana and failure to register a vehicle.
Fowler set Burrow’s bond at $150,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Ross Taylor, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and careless or prohibited driving; released on bond.
Noah Stallcup, 26, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $15,000 bond.
Christopher Redard, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Denise Robbins, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Misti Dawn Thomas, 44, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication; $5,000 bond.
Brad Swink, 44, of Monette, with second-degree battery; $35,000 bond.
Charles Gross, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Aaron Cooper, 59, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Amy Sharp, 45, homeless, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Laranda Ruiz, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving of $1,000 or less and various traffic violations; $35,000 bond.
Lavar Burton Canada, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Marylee Amaya, 57, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Christopher Reeves, 47, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, interference with emergency communications and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order.
Jacob Corbin, 31, of Dyersburg, Tenn., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Jenni Ruthven, 38, of Trumann, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Pamela Jo Sisco, 52, of Van Buren, with felony failure to appear; $100,000 bond.
Alton Young, 60, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Emanuel Sanders, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; bond remains at $35,000.
Brian Moore, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony failure at appear; $25,000 cash-only bond.
Michael Hughes, 48, of Jonesboro, with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with reporting requirements; $35,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.