JONESBORO — Special Judge Mike Smith found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with three felonies and one misdemeanor.
Joseph Michael Hankins, 42, of the 500 block of Craighead Road 769, was arrested by Jonesboro police on Thursday at the intersection of Stratford Drive and West Matthews Avenue following a traffic stop.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Hankins had a suspended driver’s license and a search of his vehicle turned up 1.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine. A .25-caliber Bauer handgun was found in the console of his vehicle.
Hankins is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license.
Smith set Hankins bond at $150,000. His next court date in Dec. 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Smith found probable cause to charge:
Raven Watson, 25, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit card: $5,000 bond.
Brian Raymond, 52, of Fisher, with possession of meth or cocaine less that 2 grams, no proof of insurance and failure to register a vehicle; $25,000 bond.
Joe Dixon, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Zachery Lesley, 35 of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
John McClintock, 51, of McCrory, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Amy Doringer, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less less than 2 grams, theft of property, criminal trespass and probation violation; total bonds of $16,500.
Derrick Washington, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Kenneth Wilson, 47, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a vehicle less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000; $25,000 bond.
Christopher Greenwood, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $35,000 bond.
Giavanna Bullard, 29, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $3,500 bond.
Julian Stevenson, 25, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failure to appear and theft of property; $1,500 bond.
Demarcus Robinson, 27, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $50,000 bond.
Lori Bullock, 26, of Jonesboro, with drug court violation; $2,500 bond.
Skyree Ridley, 21, of Huntsville, Ala., with second-degree forgery and theft of $2,500 of less; $25,000 bond.
