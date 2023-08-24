JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling set a $75,000 bond for a Jonesboro man Wednesday after he found probable cause to charge him with three felonies and one misdemeanor.
Christopher Brown 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after showing up with his probation officer at the probation office at the intersection of East Jackson Avenue and South Church Street.
Probation officer Chris Shaver knew Brown had an arrest warrant out of Trumann for failure to appear with a no-bond hold set by a Poinsett County judge.
Brown asked if he could have his girlfriend come to the probation office to get his property out of his vehicle.
Officers followed the woman to Brown’s vehicle and when she opened the door to the vehicle, officers could “immediately smell what they knew to be marijuana.”
A probation search of Brown’s vehicle yielded a loaded .38-caliber revolver on the rear floorboard. Officers also found more than 5 ounces of marijuana and $11,900 in cash inside the vehicle.
Brown was transported to his residence in the 2100 block of Bristol Drive where officers found a marijuana pipe and a blunt in the living room.
Brown is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a Class Y felony punishable by 10-40 years or life in prison, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown’s next court date is Sept. 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Alexander Thrash, 27, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation; released on $15,000 bond.
Gretta Browning, 51, of Bay, with residential burglary and assault; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Tori Cook, 24, of Bono, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony tampering with evidence and driving on a suspended license; $35,000 bond.
Jacqueline Pinto, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor probation violation; $1,000 cash-only bond for the misdemeanor and a $25,000 bond on the felony.
Alexandrea Overman, 28, of Jonesboro, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash-only bond on the misdemeanor and $2,500 bond on the felonies.
Diana Garrison, 50,of Jonesboro, probation violation; $3,500 bond.
Taliah Williams, 20, of Jonesboro, with first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Laloyd Hamilton, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule I or II drug with the purpose to deliver; $50,000 bond.
Gage Sills, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 cash-only bond.
Howard Sims, 53, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
