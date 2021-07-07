JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Johnny Light, 31, of Wynne, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
Fowler set Light’s bond at $350,000.
In other bond hearings, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
James Eakes, 50, of Jonesboro, with terroristic threatening; $35,000 bond.
Kami Lancaster, 47, of Bono, possession of less than 2 grams of meth or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Anthony McDougal, 27, of Blytheville, possession of Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of Schedule IV or V drug; total $60,000 bond.
Lamar Tyler, 42, of Trumann, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and criminal trespass; $25,000 bond.
Stacy Hull, 49, of Jonesboro, first-degree forgery; $10,000 bond.
Jeremy Elliott, 39, of Walnut Ridge, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Christopher Mauldin, 36, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and fleeing; total of $60,000 bond.
Deantae Richardson, 27, of Luxora, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and tampering with evidence; $25,000 bond.
