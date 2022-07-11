JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faces six felony charges and three misdemeanors after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him Monday.
Tyler Howard, 34, of the 1500 block of Charles Drive, was arrested at about 2:55 a.m. Saturday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Calion Street and Walker Place, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officer Corey Obregon was patrolling Calion Street when he saw a a white Chrysler driving down the middle of the road. Obregon turned on his blue emergency lights and the Chrysler drover the entire loop of Walker Place, the affidavit states.
Obregon then activated his siren and the Chrysler came to an abrupt stop and the driver’s door opened quickly. Obregon saw the driver step out with a black handgun in his right hand and a closed fist with his left hand.
“As Officer Obregon drew his service weapon and pointed it at the driver, the driver turned to look at him and then dove onto the ground near a storm drain and threw both items into the drainage system,” the affidavit states. “Officer (Jacob) Lowry arrived to assist and placed the driver into custody. … Officers conducted a search of the storm drain where Howard threw the gun and other items. They located a Ruger LCP .380 handgun, a set of digital scales and tin foil containing large white crystals of methamphetamine.”
More than 28 grams of meth were found, along with several meth pipes and 18 Xanax pills.
A passenger in Howard’s vehicle, Richard McGinnis, 57, of the 1600 block of Auburn Place, was found to be on probation. He was taken to his residence and a probation search was made. Meth and meth pipes were found.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Howard with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony fleeing, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, driving on a suspended license and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Fowler charged McGinnis with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fowler set Howard’s bond at $250,000. McGinnis’ bond was set at $15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.