JONESBORO — District Judge David Talley found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit went to the apartment of Demetrius Talley, 31, of the 900 block of Markle Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Talley answered the door and Investigator Tanner Huff cleared the apartment.
Huff searched the upstairs bedroom and recognized clothing and jewelry that Tanner was wearing last Thursday when he arrested Tanner on suspicion of possession of marijuana and driving without a license.
Under the bed, Tanner found a 9 mm handgun. In the living room downstairs investigators found several plastic bags containing marijuana totaling 74 grams, 74 heat seal bags and $1,599 in cash.
Boling set Talley’s bond at $75,000. His next court date is on Feb. 17 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, Boling found probable cause to charge Lawanda Mcgowan, 40, of the 2400 block of Sunnymeadow Drive with two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening following an incident at Frito-Lay in Jonesboro.
Officers responded to an employee making threats to other workers. Officers were shown a video of Mcgowan making threats to a fellow female employee, saying she was from the same hometown “so she should know better than to ‘snitch’ on her,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Mcgowan then said the victim would be eating through a straw if she “kept messing with her.
The affidavit stated that Mcgowan also threatened to shoot family members of the victim who also worked at Frito-Lay.
Boling set her bond at $35,000 and issued a no-contact order between Mcgowan and the victims.
Her next court date is March 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Mcgowan had been arrested by Jonesboro police on Saturday after they served a felony bench warrant on her at her home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.