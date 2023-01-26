JONESBORO — District Judge David Talley found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit went to the apartment of Demetrius Talley, 31, of the 900 block of Markle Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to a probable cause affidavit.