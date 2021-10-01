JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge an Amity resident with felony fleeing, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.
Triston Lancaster, 31, was given a $200,000 bond by Boling.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Cleveland Overton, 20, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing $500,000 bond.
Jennifer Carruth, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; total $3,000 bond.
Timothy Morgan, 59, of Jonesboro, with communicating a false alarm causing injury and criminal trespass; $10,000 bond.
Malcolm Boddie, 22, of Arkadelphia, with second-degree battery on a medical technician; $1,500 bond.
Andrew Barrios, 39, of Festus, Mo., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct; $3,500 bond.
Tracy Blake, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of less than 2 grams of meth or cocaine; total bond $5,000.
Henry Coffey, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Thomas Haney, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving; $7,500 bond.
Eddie Schrier, 63, of Jonesboro, with terroristic threatening; $7,500 bond.
John Stallings, 27, of Black Rock, with theft of a vehicle less than $25,000 but more than $5,000; $35,000 bond.
Charles Turner, 25, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and theft; total bond $4,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.