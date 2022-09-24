JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Swifton man with aggravated assault with a firearm.
Dustin Levi Hart, 35, of the 400 block of Felicia Road, is alleged to have made threats after a traffic incident Thursday at Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Road.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were told by witnesses that Hart was waving a 9 mm handgun around. No shots were fired and no one was injured.
Boling set Hart’s bond at $15,000 and issued a no-contact order. His next court date is Oct. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Michael Moore, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; released on a $1,000 bond.
Pedro Ballin, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Dakota Burns, 24, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering; $15,000 temporary bond.
Takari Chew, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failure to appear; $3,500 cash-only bond.
Colton Davis, 34, of Lake City, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Terry Engerson, 51, of Paragould, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Dallas Gillett Jr., 31, of Brookland, with commercial burglary and theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $25,000 bond.
Doyle Henson, 56, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Tony McKenzie, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $5,000 bond.
Andrew Marcinowski, 31, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Taylor Nalley, 32, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Robert Neighbors, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $10,000 temporary bond.
Jonathan Suits, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
