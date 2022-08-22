JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found set a temporary bond Monday of $125,000 for a man accused of two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Juan Castanedo, 31, no address listed, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Walnut Street, after a 22-year-old resident there said Castanedo entered his home and threatened him with a firearm.
Castanedo is being held on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary, first-degree kidnapping, obstructing governmental operations and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Brandon Ollis, 46, of Jonesboro, with robbery; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Robert Lowery, 63, of Lake City, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and two counts of discharging a firearm inside the city limits; $35,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Leone Norrise, 58, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident; $5,000 bond.
Lindsey George, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Shalene Cline, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving left of center; $35,000 bond.
Sean George, 20, of Clinton, with residential burglary and theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $35,000 bond.
Tatum Hooton, 21, of Clinton, with residential burglary and theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $25,000 bond.
Carnell Kelly, 20, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,750 total bond.
Corsica Jeffries, 32, of West Memphis, with felony failure to appear; $90,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.